Making it official: The journey of te reo Maori - Sepuloni

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 14:42

The journey towards recognising MÄori as an official language and taonga has been captured as a web series and launched today during Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori, announced Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

"Te reo MÄori is a living language, and understanding its significance, and pathways to becoming an official language is part of the New Zealand story," she said.

"Te reo MÄori is an intrinsic part of this nation. Acknowledging its importance and the place te ao MÄori plays now and into the future can only benefit us as a country."

"MÄori also links us to other nations. It is part of a vast language group extending from Rapanui (Easter Island) across Polynesia and South East Asia to Madagascar off the African coast and north to China."

Carmel Sepuloni said she encourages all New Zealanders to access the story during this year’s Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori.

"This week, across the nation, we get to recognise te reo MÄori for the strong and beautiful language it is. We believe te reo MÄori is a taonga that strengthens relationships and an understanding for each other across Aotearoa."

The Treaty Settlement story: Te Mana o te Reo MÄori is published online by ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, in partnership with Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Commission). It was created as part of the Te Tai Treaty Settlements programme that is aimed at increasing understanding of the past by exploring Treaty settlements and their enduring impact. This is the fourth story to be published.

Carmel Sepuloni adds that as part of the Maihi Karauna or Crown Strategy for MÄori Language Revitalisation, this online resource Te Mana o Te Reo MÄori supports ongoing work to ensure te reo MÄori is valued as part of our Aotearoatanga or national identity.

https://teara.govt.nz/en/te-tai/te-mana-o-te-reo-maori-home