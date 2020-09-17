Making it official: The journey of te reo Maori - Carmel Sepuloni

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 16:01

The journey towards recognising MÄori as an official language and taonga has been captured as a web series and launched today during Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori, announced Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

"Te reo MÄori is a living language, and understanding its significance, and pathways to becoming an official language is part of the New Zealand story," she said.

"Te reo MÄori is an intrinsic part of this nation. Acknowledging its importance and the place te ao MÄori plays now and into the future can only benefit us as a country."

"MÄori also links us to other nations. It is part of a vast language group extending from Rapanui (Easter Island) across Polynesia and South East Asia to Madagascar off the African coast and north to China."

Carmel Sepuloni said she encourages all New Zealanders to access the story during this year’s Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori.

"This week, across the nation, we get to recognise te reo MÄori for the strong and beautiful language it is. We believe te reo MÄori is a taonga that strengthens relationships and an understanding for each other across Aotearoa."

The Treaty Settlement story: Te Mana o te Reo MÄori is published online by ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, in partnership with Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Commission). It was created as part of the Te Tai Treaty Settlements programme that is aimed at increasing understanding of the past by exploring Treaty settlements and their enduring impact. This is the fourth story to be published.

Carmel Sepuloni adds that as part of the Maihi Karauna or Crown Strategy for MÄori Language Revitalisation, this online resource Te Mana o Te Reo MÄori supports ongoing work to ensure te reo MÄori is valued as part of our Aotearoatanga or national identity.

Ko te ara ki te whakamana i te reo MÄori hei reo mana Ä-ture, hei taonga hoki, he mea i tÄ«pako ai hei kÅrero pÄhekoheko ka whakarewahia hei te rangi tonu nei, i Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori, hei tÄ Minita Tuarua mÅ NgÄ Toi, Ahurea me ngÄ taonga Carmel Sepuloni.

"Ko te reo MÄori he reo ora, emÅhio ai ki tÅna motuhaketanga, ki ngÄ piki me ngÄ heke e mana Ä ture ai te reo mÄori te reo MÄori Ka whai wÄhi atu ki ngÄ kÅrero o Aotearoa," hei tÄ Carmel Sepuloni.

"Ko te reo MÄori he mana nui ki tÄnei whenua. MÄ te whakaÅ« i tÅna motuhaketanga me te whai wÄhi atu o te ao MÄori i inamata nei, a, anamata hoki ka kitea ngÄ painga mÅ tÄtou katoa te motu," hei tÄ Carmel Sepuloni.

"Ka hono hoki te reo MÄori i a tatou ki iwi kÄ. He whakapapa tÅna ki ngÄ reo huhua, whiti atu ki Rapanui, hÅrapa ki Poronihia, ki te Tonga o Ähia, ki MarakÄhia i te tahatai o Awherika, tae atu ki te raki o Haina."

Hei tÄ Carmel Sepuloni e whakamanawa ana a Aotearoa ki te toro atu ki tÄnei kÅrero a Te Wiki o te reo MÄori o te tau nei.

"I tÄnei wiki, hÅrapa i te motu, ka whakamanahia e tatou i te reo MÄori mo tÅna rÄ«rÄ, me tÅna rerehua. E whakapono ana mÄtou he taonga te reo MÄori e whakatÅkia ai te ngÄkau titikaha, te hononga tangata me te ngÄkau mÄhaki ki roto i a tatou katoa puta noa i

Ko te kÅrero Whakataunga Tiriti: te Mana o te Reo MÄori he mea tÄ Ä-paetukutuku nei e te ManatÅ« Taonga me te mahi tahi hoki ki Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Commission). I waihangahia tÄnei i raro i te kaupapa Te Tai NgÄ Whakataunga Tiriti e titiro ana ki te whakapiki i te mÅhio ki ngÄ hÄ«tori mÄ te tÅ«hura i ngÄ whakataunga Tiriti me ngÄ pÄnga taimau. Koinei te kÅrero tuawhÄ kua puta.

E mea ana a Carmel, ki te wÄhi o te Maihi Karauna, rÄnei TÄ te Karauna Rautaki mÅ te Whakarauoratanga o te Reo MÄori, e tautoko ana te rauemi Ä-paetukutuku Te Mana o te Reo MÄori i ngÄ mahi kia kaingÄkaunutia te reo MÄori i tÅ tÄtou Aotearoatanga.