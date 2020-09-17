Making it official: The journey of te reo Maori - Carmel Sepuloni

|
The journey towards recognising MÄori as an official language and taonga has been captured as a web series and launched today during Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori, announced Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni.
"Te reo MÄori is a living language, and understanding its significance, and pathways to becoming an official language is part of the New Zealand story," she said.
"Te reo MÄori is an intrinsic part of this nation. Acknowledging its importance and the place te ao MÄori plays now and into the future can only benefit us as a country."
"MÄori also links us to other nations. It is part of a vast language group extending from Rapanui (Easter Island) across Polynesia and South East Asia to Madagascar off the African coast and north to China."
Carmel Sepuloni said she encourages all New Zealanders to access the story during this year’s Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori.
"This week, across the nation, we get to recognise te reo MÄori for the strong and beautiful language it is. We believe te reo MÄori is a taonga that strengthens relationships and an understanding for each other across Aotearoa."
The Treaty Settlement story: Te Mana o te Reo MÄori is published online by ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, in partnership with Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Commission). It was created as part of the Te Tai Treaty Settlements programme that is aimed at increasing understanding of the past by exploring Treaty settlements and their enduring impact. This is the fourth story to be published.
Carmel Sepuloni adds that as part of the Maihi Karauna or Crown Strategy for MÄori Language Revitalisation, this online resource Te Mana o Te Reo MÄori supports ongoing work to ensure te reo MÄori is valued as part of our Aotearoatanga or national identity.
Ko te ara ki te whakamana i te reo MÄori hei reo mana Ä-ture, hei taonga hoki, he mea i tÄ«pako ai hei kÅrero pÄhekoheko ka whakarewahia hei te rangi tonu nei, i Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori, hei tÄ Minita Tuarua mÅ NgÄ Toi, Ahurea me ngÄ taonga Carmel Sepuloni.
"Ko te reo MÄori he reo ora, emÅhio ai ki tÅna motuhaketanga, ki ngÄ piki me ngÄ heke e mana Ä ture ai te reo mÄori te reo MÄori Ka whai wÄhi atu ki ngÄ kÅrero o Aotearoa," hei tÄ Carmel Sepuloni.
"Ko te reo MÄori he mana nui ki tÄnei whenua. MÄ te whakaÅ« i tÅna motuhaketanga me te whai wÄhi atu o te ao MÄori i inamata nei, a, anamata hoki ka kitea ngÄ painga mÅ tÄtou katoa te motu," hei tÄ Carmel Sepuloni.
"Ka hono hoki te reo MÄori i a tatou ki iwi kÄ. He whakapapa tÅna ki ngÄ reo huhua, whiti atu ki Rapanui, hÅrapa ki Poronihia, ki te Tonga o Ähia, ki MarakÄhia i te tahatai o Awherika, tae atu ki te raki o Haina."
Hei tÄ Carmel Sepuloni e whakamanawa ana a Aotearoa ki te toro atu ki tÄnei kÅrero a Te Wiki o te reo MÄori o te tau nei.
"I tÄnei wiki, hÅrapa i te motu, ka whakamanahia e tatou i te reo MÄori mo tÅna rÄ«rÄ, me tÅna rerehua. E whakapono ana mÄtou he taonga te reo MÄori e whakatÅkia ai te ngÄkau titikaha, te hononga tangata me te ngÄkau mÄhaki ki roto i a tatou katoa puta noa i
Ko te kÅrero Whakataunga Tiriti: te Mana o te Reo MÄori he mea tÄ Ä-paetukutuku nei e te ManatÅ« Taonga me te mahi tahi hoki ki Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Commission). I waihangahia tÄnei i raro i te kaupapa Te Tai NgÄ Whakataunga Tiriti e titiro ana ki te whakapiki i te mÅhio ki ngÄ hÄ«tori mÄ te tÅ«hura i ngÄ whakataunga Tiriti me ngÄ pÄnga taimau. Koinei te kÅrero tuawhÄ kua puta.
E mea ana a Carmel, ki te wÄhi o te Maihi Karauna, rÄnei TÄ te Karauna Rautaki mÅ te Whakarauoratanga o te Reo MÄori, e tautoko ana te rauemi Ä-paetukutuku Te Mana o te Reo MÄori i ngÄ mahi kia kaingÄkaunutia te reo MÄori i tÅ tÄtou Aotearoatanga.
