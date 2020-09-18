Judith Collins beholden to radical ACT cuts - Robertson

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 09:48

A National Government would be forced to implement severe cuts, including slashing the incomes of the elderly through winter, as the price of Government with the ACT Party, Labour Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson says.

"On current polling, if National are to have any hope of forming a Government, ACT will have to play a big role. ACT’s radical austerity plan puts popular programmes like KiwiSaver, Superannuation, the Winter Energy Payment and Working for Families at risk, right at a time when people need certainty and continuity," Grant Robertson said.

"ACT’s radical austerity plan shows that a National-led Government represents a risky alternative. New Zealanders need calm and certainty right now, and a plan focused on jobs and growth, not massive economic disruption that uses COVID-19 as an excuse to make cuts.

"National is a shambles, with multiple leaders, incoherent policy this year and growing factions. Now their health spokesman is talking about his leadership ambitions. ACT’s ability to exploit those internal divisions within National will allow it to demand these radical changes as the price of Government.

"The kind of cuts to services and support being put forward will severely damage the lives of New Zealanders. It’s hard to imagine that John Key or Bill English would have allowed the ACT Party to dominate the economic debate so much on the right of New Zealand politics.

"Judith Collins can’t actually rule out ACT’s policies because her and National’s position is so weak.

"In contrast to National’s shambles, Labour offers voters a clear plan to guide New Zealand through these uncertain times, with proven leadership and a balanced economic approach that will keep a lid on debt while protecting investment in health, education and jobs."