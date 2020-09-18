Election 2020 RNZ coverage

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 12:05

Comprehensive multi-platform election coverage from RNZ’s trusted team

Election 2020 will see RNZ providing the most comprehensive and innovative general election coverage ever delivered to audiences across its multimedia networks.

An experienced team of reporters and presenters operating 7 days a week throughout the campaign will co-ordinate coverage and support the specialist reporters on the campaign trail with New Zealand’s political leaders.

RNZ’s digital team will provide additional support with live up-dates, analysis and rolling coverage of breaking news, referendums and the big issues on a dedicated RNZ website page.

In the lead up to election night on October 17, First Up presenter, Indira Stewart, will host a Pacific debate, Midday Report presenter, Mani Dunlop, will host Referendum debates and Julian

Wilcox will present Te KÅwhiringa, a MÄori policy debate. All debates will be filmed in collaboration with the Pacific Media Network.

Checkpoint’s multi-media election night special begins at 7pm and will broadcast across eight platforms including RNZ National, Freeview Channel 50, FaceTV Sky Channel 83, First Up, Morning Report and Checkpoint Facebook pages, rnz.co.nz and YouTube.

Checkpoint’s Election night television and radio special will be anchored by Lisa Owen and Corin Dann along with Political Editor Jane Patterson. Guyon Espiner will host a panel of guests and

commentators including Tau Henare, Julia Whaipooti, Peter Dunne, Amy Adams, Sue Bradford, Bryce Edwards and David Cormack.

RNZ’s political team will be with all the key players at each political party’s HQ and whilst our

MÄori News team will be working in collaboration and to content share on the night with MÄori TV.

Election 2020 will feature state of the art graphics providing viewers with the very latest results

on individual electorate seats, returned votes and individual party standings/seats in Parliament.

Who stays and who goes? What happened after the lights went out? Who will be kingmaker? The morning after the night before, Morning Report’s post election special from 8-10am will be hosted from Wellington and Auckland by Susie Ferguson, Guyon Espiner and Deputy Political Editor Craig McCulloch.

Morning Report’s comprehensive coverage will not only bring you the highlights from election night but interviews with all the key players and commentary from expert panellists.

RNZ Head of News, Richard Sutherland says RNZ is uniquely placed to bring voters everything they need to make an informed choice, with the nation’s best political interviewers, and reporters tapped into every corner of society.

"Our trusted and experienced team of journalists will criss-cross the country during the campaign, culminating on Election night with a multimedia broadcast on radio, TV and online that will include live results and expert analysis."

A summary of RNZ Election 2020 coverage is attached.