New conservative announces 2020 party list

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 16:30

New Conservative is incredibly proud to announce its 24-strong party list for the 2020 General Election, and to confirm that the party is standing a candidate in every electorate. This includes candidates in every Maori electorate, at the request of voters wanting to show their support.

The party list (and electorate candidates line-up) is extremely strong in a wide range of areas, such as family, small and large business, farming and primary industries, trades, law, education, social support, architecture, military, public sector, finance, information technology and many more. Our top 8 list candidates alone bring a depth of experience in almost all of these areas.

"I challenge any political party in New Zealand to match a list of candidates as experienced, grounded, educated, skilled and humble as that assembled in the 2020 New Conservative team," says Simon Gutschlag, Board Chairman. "This is a group of New Zealanders determined to step into the cauldron of Parliament, with their eyes wide open. They will contribute vast, real-world experience to steering New Zealand out of the trouble it’s in."

The New Conservative 2020 party list:

(Full biographies can be found at https://www.newconservative.org.nz/our-team/) NameList Ranking

Leighton Baker 1

Elliot Ikilei2

Victoria O'Brien3

Lachie Ashton4

Fiona Mackenzie5

Helen Houghton6

Bernadette Soares7

Alan Solomon8

Dieuwe de Boer9

Roger Earp10

Deborah Burnside11

Mike Brewer12

Murray Chong13

Helena Nickerson14

Paul Hignett15

Lee Smith16

Bruce Welsh17

Fuiavailili Ala'ilima18

Bronnie Lyell19

Martin Frauenstein20

Benjamin Price21

Margaret Colmore22

Jonathan Marshall23

Warren Butterworth24