New conservative announces 2020 party list

New Conservative is incredibly proud to announce its 24-strong party list for the 2020 General Election, and to confirm that the party is standing a candidate in every electorate. This includes candidates in every Maori electorate, at the request of voters wanting to show their support.
The party list (and electorate candidates line-up) is extremely strong in a wide range of areas, such as family, small and large business, farming and primary industries, trades, law, education, social support, architecture, military, public sector, finance, information technology and many more. Our top 8 list candidates alone bring a depth of experience in almost all of these areas.
"I challenge any political party in New Zealand to match a list of candidates as experienced, grounded, educated, skilled and humble as that assembled in the 2020 New Conservative team," says Simon Gutschlag, Board Chairman. "This is a group of New Zealanders determined to step into the cauldron of Parliament, with their eyes wide open. They will contribute vast, real-world experience to steering New Zealand out of the trouble it’s in."
The New Conservative 2020 party list:
(Full biographies can be found at https://www.newconservative.org.nz/our-team/) NameList Ranking
Leighton Baker 1
Elliot Ikilei2
Victoria O'Brien3
Lachie Ashton4
Fiona Mackenzie5
Helen Houghton6
Bernadette Soares7
Alan Solomon8
Dieuwe de Boer9
Roger Earp10
Deborah Burnside11
Mike Brewer12
Murray Chong13
Helena Nickerson14
Paul Hignett15
Lee Smith16
Bruce Welsh17
Fuiavailili Ala'ilima18
Bronnie Lyell19
Martin Frauenstein20
Benjamin Price21
Margaret Colmore22
Jonathan Marshall23
Warren Butterworth24
