Second harbour crossing needed now, more than ever - Collins

Saturday, 19 September, 2020 - 13:38

"As Auckland wakes up to the fact that the middle four lanes of the harbour bridge could close for an extended period due to yesterday’s accident, just shows that Auckland needs National’s plan to build a new second harbour crossing over the Waitemata sooner rather than later," National Party Leader, Judith Collins says.

"More than 200,000 cars cross the harbour every day, and the system needs greater resilience so that we don’t see repeats of the next few weeks of traffic chaos.

"National will get started quickly on the work to build a second harbour crossing in our first term in government. Our aim is for work to start in 2028 with a road and rail tunnel under the Waitemata Harbour.

"We will also fast-track the consenting work required. This will be New Zealand’s biggest ever infrastructure project, and will require a huge amount of work - but it will be worth it."

Funding for Auckland’s second harbour crossing was included in National’s $31 billion transport infrastructure package, announced by Judith Collins in July.

"National’s transport plan for Auckland is ambitious and transformational, and builds on the record investment of the last National-led government. Alongside the second harbour crossing, we will complete Auckland’s Rapid Transit Network, build rail to Auckland airport, expand Auckland’s ferry network, build the East-West Link, and electrify the rail line to Tuakau alongside a third and fourth main rail line."

"National is ambitious for Auckland while all Labour can offer is rehashed promises from 2017 like Auckland light rail - something they have made no progress on in government."

"Auckland needs a National-led government to smash congestion in Auckland and the wider region, increase economic growth and generate jobs.

"Where Labour has failed, National will deliver."