More time to register for postal voting - Electoral Commission

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 15:28

The deadline to register for a postal vote for the upcoming election and referendums has been extended by five days to give people more time to apply.

Postal voting is available for people who cannot go to a voting place to vote in person, for example for health or mobility reasons. People can apply by calling 0800 36 76 56.

Registration for postal voting was to close on Wednesday 23 September but that has been extended to Monday 28 September.

About 4,400 people have registered so far to vote by post and will be sent their voting papers in the mail after voting starts on Saturday 3 October. Completed voting papers can be returned by post on or before Wednesday 14 October, or dropped off at any voting place before the close of voting at 7pm on election day, Saturday 17 October.

After 28 September, people can still call 0800 36 76 56 if they are unable to go to a voting place.

Arrangements will be made by the local Returning Officer for postal voting if there is still time, or for a friend, family member or electoral official to drop off and collect voting papers.