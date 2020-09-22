PGF investing $30m in range of Northland projects

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 12:16

The Provincial Growth Fund is investing nearly $30 million in a diverse range of projects that will create immediate and long-term jobs and lift economic and social outcomes for Northland and its people.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones made the announcement today in Whangarei.

"These 11 projects will bring around 480 construction and long-term jobs to the region. A number of these jobs will begin immediately as construction starts and over the long term will lead to full-time permanent roles," Winston Peters said.

"These jobs will have a positive impact on the social and economic outcomes of the communities they are in. More money will get circulating where it is needed and the local economy will be boosted," Mr Peters said.

"We’re investing in the production of oysters, water, horticulture production, a smoke house, a digital regional hub, a kauri tourism venture, and a number of fencing and waterways projects and renovations of community spaces," Mr Peters said.

The projects announced today are a mix of loans and grants.

Rohe Produce Limited will receive a loan of $14 million towards a $70 million project that will see an 8.9ha high-tech glasshouse built at Marsden Point to grow organic specialty tomatoes.

"This glasshouse will be the first of its kind in New Zealand with the use of 100 per cent LED to increase tomatoes yields by 50 per cent per square metre," Mr Jones said.

"Around 200 construction jobs will be created over a 12-18 month glasshouse build, with 110 permanent jobs once operational year round. This is huge for this region.

"We’re backing Moana New Zealand with a loan to transform its oyster farming operation to lift productivity and create jobs.

"Moana is looking to grow its oyster - tio para - farming operation from 1.2 million to 2 million dozen a year across its oyster farms by using new ‘flip farm’ technology recently developed in New Zealand.

"This technology will revolutionise Moana’s marine farming operation in Coromandel and Northland and create 33 full-time jobs as well as construction jobs," Mr Jones said.

Aupouri NgÄti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust will receive funding to scale up its enterprise which collects end-of-life tyres region-wide and process them into rubber chips to sell.

"The jobs generated through this venture will be aimed at local youth, in particular rangatahi MÄori in Northland."

Hokianga-based smoked seafood and meat processing company Hoki Smoki Limited will receive a $580,000 loan to increase production of its ready-to-consume high-quality smoked meat and fish products for which there is a high demand.

"Seven full-time and four part-time jobs will be created which is great news for this small isolated community with high unemployment," Mr Jones said.

"The initiatives funded through the Provincial Growth Fund today will provide immediate jobs and security for locals and over the long term have the ability to open up more economic growth opportunities in Northland and lift the prosperity and wellbeing of its local communities for decades to come."

The projects being funded are:

Project

Recipients

Amount

Project description

Rohe Produce

Rohe Produce Limited

$14 million Loan

Rohe Produce Ltd will construct an 8.9 hectare high-tech state of the art glasshouse complex that produces speciality organic produced tomatoes, at a new greenfield site at Marsden Point.

200+ construction jobs will be created over the 12-18 months of the build and 110 permanent jobs once operational.

Transformation and growth of Moana New Zealand Pacific Oysters

Moana New Zealand

$11 million loan

Transformation of its oyster farming operation to increase production, employment, earnings and environmental outcomes.

Hoki Smoki Company

Hoki Smoki Limited

$580,000 Loan

Increase the production of Hoki Smoki’s ready-to-consume high-quality smoked meat and fish products for which there is a high demand.

Seven full-time and four part-time jobs created.

Kauri Dieback

Northland Regional Council

$2 million

A kauri based walking tourism venture which aims to prevent the spread of kauri dieback through building tracks and boardwalks on public (district council and Landcorp) and private land.

Kaikohe Waterways Restoration Project

Te Kotahitanga E Kaha Trust

$2.2 million

This project looks to improve up to 26.7 hectares of banks and waterways near Kaikohe and surrounding areas through fencing, weed eradication and riparian planting.

Te Kokiria Ata

Te Kokiri Ata Ltd

$592,900

The project will improve and restore the waterways and ecosystems along the Ramarama and Waiomio streams within the Kaikohe river catchment area. It will install 7.4 kms of fencing and plant 37,000 native plants.

Kaikohe Digital Regional Hub

Te Kotahitanga e Mahi Kaha Trust

$400,000

Improve digital capability and business productivity in Kaikohe and the surrounding area through provision of a physical hub within the Te Kotahitanga e Mahi Kaha Trust facility, as well as a mobile unit.

Muriwhenua Tyre Potential

Aupouri NgÄti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust

$510,800

Collect end-of-life tyres (car, truck, tractor) from around Northland to process them through a shredder in Kaitaia. The tyre chips will be sold for use in other products.

Taiamai Ohaeawai Rugby, Football and Sports Club

Taiamai Ohaeawai Rugby, Football and Sports Club

$410,000

Kitchens will be renovated, old doors and windows replaced, plus roofing works, relining toilets and bathrooms (mould damage), painting, plumbing, electrical upgrade and flooring works.

Åtiria Sports Club / Community space renovation

Far North District Council

$100,500

Building repairs, upgrading and extending the car park and fencing the sports ground.

Northland Inc regional economic development support

Northland Inc

$750,000

Funding will be used for the continued operation of the Regional Portfolio Management function which encompasses the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan (‘Action Plan’) and the Regional Economic Recovery Plan recently developed in response to COVID-19.

Four jobs are funded.