IHC hosts political forum

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 10:24

Our political parties’ commitment to people with intellectual disabilities will come under scrutiny at a public forum next week.

IHC is hosting a Disability Sector Election Event on Thursday 1 October to hear politicians talk about their policy priorities for people with disabilities.

The theme of the forum is "all policy issues are disability policy issues."

Representing their party on the panel are Alfred Ngaro from the National Party, Erika Harvey from the New Zealand First Party, Greg O’Connor from the Labour Party, Jan Logie from the Green Party and Simon Court from the ACT Party.

"This election is extremely important to the thousands of New Zealanders with intellectual disabilities, and their whÄnau," says IHC Director of Advocacy Trish Grant.

"They need to know how their lives will be improved, rights upheld, and imbalances in quality of life addressed.

"We don’t want to hear vague promises and platitudes - we will be asking for strong, detailed plans and specifics."