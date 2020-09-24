|
The first of eight debates sees Te Tai HauÄuru candidates lead out WHAKATAU 2020, MÄori Television’s election coverage commencing on Monday 28 September at 7pm.
"The MÄori seats have always been pivotal to an election and our coverage will focus on providing factual balanced information to allow MÄori communities to make informed choices," said TÄhuhu RangapÅ« Shane Taurima.
WHAKATAU 2020 brings together MÄori views from across the spectrum - candidates, communities and commentators.
An exclusive poll on the electorates will also inform the debates, presenting findings on the standing of candidates and topical issues within the electorate.
All election specials will be simulcast live on MÄori Television, its website and Facebook and will also be available on the iwi radio network online platforms.
WHAKATAU 2020 Coverage
Hosted by journalist and lawyer, David Jones, the seven debates start Monday September 28, featuring candidates from each of the seven MÄori seats. An eighth special te reo MÄori debate, open to all the main party candidates in the general seats, will also be broadcast on Tuesday October 7.
Debate Schedule
DEBATE #1 - TE TAI HAUÄURU Monday September 28
DEBATE #2 - IKAROA RÄWHITI Wednesday September 30
DEBATE #3 - HAURAKI-WAIKATO Thursday October 1
DEBATE #4 - WAIARIKI Sunday October 4
DEBATE #5 - NATIONAL (REO MÄORI) Tuesday October 6
DEBATE #6 - TE TAI TONGA Wednesday October 7
DEBATE #7 - TE TAI TOKERAU Thurs October 8
DEBATE #8 - TÄMAKI MAKAURAU Sunday October 11
LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV), Te Ao News Facebook, MÄori Television’s website 7:00pm - 8:00pm
ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL - Saturday October 17
David Jones will host our three hour Election Night special. It will include our reporters providing updates from the seven MÄori electorates, polling updates, and commentary from an expert panel of political commentators offering their analysis as results are announced.
LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV), Te Ao News Facebook, MÄori Television’s website coverage starts at 7:00pm
POST ELECTION SPECIAL - Sunday October 18
Providing critical analysis, discussion of the results and the impact for our MÄori communities, the Post-Election Special will be a one hour live show hosted by veteran broadcaster, Neil Waka.
LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV), Te Ao News Facebook, MÄori Television’s website 7:30pm - 8:00pm.
