Job numbers up in August - Grant Robertson

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 15:26

New data from Stats NZ today shows a rise of more than 9,000 filled jobs from July - driven mostly by the education and training sector, Grant Robertson says.

Filled jobs were up 9,147 to 2.2 million in August 2020 compared with July - with 7,409 of those in education and training.

"Our focus on jobs over the past three years is reflected in today’s data, in particular our focus on skills and training.

"We have boosted apprenticeship and trades training to help people upskill and retrain, often for free, and we are reforming the vocational training sector.

"It is particularly pleasing to see the lift in the number of women in filled jobs - up 0.6 percent or 6,684 jobs, compared with 0.2 percent or 2,212 jobs for men," Grant Robertson said.

"The data also shows the Government’s plan to protect jobs and cushion the blow for businesses and households against the economic impact of COVID-19 was the right decision.

"The numbers for the calendar year numbers show our decision to move quickly to put the Wage Subsidy in place to protect jobs was the right thing to do.

"Stats NZ said the number of filled jobs every month this year was higher than 2018 and 2019, showing the impact of the wage subsidy in keeping Kiwis in their jobs," Grant Robertson said.