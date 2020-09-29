Maori Party announces Mana Motuhake programme

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 10:00

MÄori Party Co-Leader said today’s Te Tiriti Policy release is a 25-year strategy that would bring about major change for MÄori.

"Our policies are designed by MÄori for MÄori to MÄori," Tamihere said.

"They are not a 3 year lolly scramble. We must build a MÄori middle class and we must break out of a welfare dependency. We must move from poverty to employment. Only we MÄori can bring that change."

The MÄori Party will:

1. Commit all MÄori to the MÄori electoral roll by 2023.

2. Entrench all MÄori electorates.

3. Establish a MÄori Parliament.

4. Implement all Matike Mai recommendations for constitutional transformation

5. Overhaul the Te Tiriti settlement process and end the fiscal envelope.

6. Insert relativity clauses into all Te Tiriti settlements, to ensure all iwi have parity with NgÄi Tahu and Waikato-Tainui.

7. Make Waitangi Tribunal recommendations binding on the Crown, and implement all unaddressed WAI claim recommendations.

8. Abolish "full and final" settlements and the "large natural groupings" approach to recognising mana whenua groups.

9. Return conservation land to whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi MÄori.

10. Introduce a first right of refusal policy for mana whenua when private land of historical significance comes up for sale - like IhumÄtao.

11. Remove the racist provision that allows for referenda to overturn council’s decisions to establish MÄori wards.

12. Establish a Parliamentary Commissioner for Te Tiriti o Waitangi to provide oversight of the Crown.

These demands are contained in the MÄori Party Mana Motuhake policy.

"Article 1 of Te Tiriti awarded custodianship to the Crown," Tamihere said. "We have never gave up ownership. Article 2 gave MÄori the right to total control of all their domains, including land and water and Article 3 asserted that MÄori would be treated equally with non-Maori".

"That is certainly not the case in 2020 New Zealand."

Released at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, where Northern MÄori signed the founding document with the Crown, was a fitting place for the MÄori Party to release one of its flagship policies.

"We all want what was contracted for in Te Tiriti to be delivered."