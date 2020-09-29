Maori Party announces Mana Motuhake programme

|
MÄori Party Co-Leader said today’s Te Tiriti Policy release is a 25-year strategy that would bring about major change for MÄori.
"Our policies are designed by MÄori for MÄori to MÄori," Tamihere said.
"They are not a 3 year lolly scramble. We must build a MÄori middle class and we must break out of a welfare dependency. We must move from poverty to employment. Only we MÄori can bring that change."
The MÄori Party will:
1. Commit all MÄori to the MÄori electoral roll by 2023.
2. Entrench all MÄori electorates.
3. Establish a MÄori Parliament.
4. Implement all Matike Mai recommendations for constitutional transformation
5. Overhaul the Te Tiriti settlement process and end the fiscal envelope.
6. Insert relativity clauses into all Te Tiriti settlements, to ensure all iwi have parity with NgÄi Tahu and Waikato-Tainui.
7. Make Waitangi Tribunal recommendations binding on the Crown, and implement all unaddressed WAI claim recommendations.
8. Abolish "full and final" settlements and the "large natural groupings" approach to recognising mana whenua groups.
9. Return conservation land to whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi MÄori.
10. Introduce a first right of refusal policy for mana whenua when private land of historical significance comes up for sale - like IhumÄtao.
11. Remove the racist provision that allows for referenda to overturn council’s decisions to establish MÄori wards.
12. Establish a Parliamentary Commissioner for Te Tiriti o Waitangi to provide oversight of the Crown.
These demands are contained in the MÄori Party Mana Motuhake policy.
"Article 1 of Te Tiriti awarded custodianship to the Crown," Tamihere said. "We have never gave up ownership. Article 2 gave MÄori the right to total control of all their domains, including land and water and Article 3 asserted that MÄori would be treated equally with non-Maori".
"That is certainly not the case in 2020 New Zealand."
Released at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, where Northern MÄori signed the founding document with the Crown, was a fitting place for the MÄori Party to release one of its flagship policies.
"We all want what was contracted for in Te Tiriti to be delivered."
