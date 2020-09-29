'Battle for the North' open to public - Te Hiku

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 16:00

Te Hiku Media are proud to be hosting the second ‘BATTLE FOR THE NORTH’ political debate for the three northern electoral seats of Aotearoa - WhangÄrei, Te Tai Tokerau and Northland - this Saturday 3rd October at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri.

Our pre-production planning for the event has coincided with the COVID-19 global pandemic and Alert Level restrictions. As an iwi media organisation, we have taken a conservative approach to protecting the vulnerable communities in Northland.

At the request of debate participants, we have decided to make tickets available to the public, with allocated seating and appropriate contact tracing procedures in place. This will give voters that can’t access the live stream an opportunity to hear their candidates in person.

We invite the public to attend and kindly request that COVID-19 protocols on-site be adhered to.

Programme:

Saturday, 3 October 2020

5:00pm - Foyer open to public. Light refreshments available for sale.

5:20pm - Auditorium doors open.

5:45pm - Livestream starts with panel discussion.

5:50pm - Auditorium doors close.

6:00pm - WhangÄrei electorate debate.

7:00pm - Te Tai Tokerau electorate debate.

7:45pm - Northland electorate debate.

9:00pm - Finish

Panel discussion following each electorate debate.

Panel Host: Kaye-Maree Dunn

Debate Hosts: Heeni Brown and Moko Tepania

Distribution:

LIVE broadcast starts 5:45pm

To watch the live broadcast visit tehiku.nz. For tickets visit turnercentre.co.nz. All debates will be made available on-demand at tehiku.nz.

You can embed the live broadcast on your website with the following code:

<iframe src="https://tehiku.nz/embed/live/34" style="padding:0px; margin:0px; border:0px;" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen ></iframe> For assistance, or if you wish to receive a dedicated RTMP link, please contact support@tehiku.co.nz.

The debate will also broadcast live on Te Hiku 97.1 FM in the Far North. You may take the radio broadcast from https://listen.tehiku.radio:8000/te_hiku_fm.m3u

Candidates

The following candidates will participate in the debate.

CANDIDATE / ELECTORATE / PARTY

Dr David Wilson / WhangÄrei / NZ First

Emily Henderson / WhangÄrei / Labour

Dr Shane Reti / WhangÄrei / National

Moea Armstrong / WhangÄrei / Green

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi / Te Tai Tokerau / MÄori Party

Kelvin Davis / Te Tai Tokerau / Labour

Matt King / Northland / National

Hon. Shane Jones / Northland / NZ First

Darlene Tana Hoff-Nielsen / Northland / Green

Mark Cameron / Northland / ACT

Willow-Jean Prime / Northland / Labour