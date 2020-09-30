Council begins community conversations on Long-Term Plan 2021-2031

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 09:20

Whanganui District Council will hold community conversations at a number of venues from now until mid-November 2020 to seek the public’s ideas and aspirations for Whanganui over the next 10 years.

This feedback will help the council begin to draft its Long-Term Plan 2021-2031, which is a road map for the next decade.

Council policy team leader, Jasmine Hessell, says the council is keen to connect with as broad a range of people as possible during the year-long process to develop the plan.

"The plan will detail where we aim to be, what we will need to do to get there, and how much it will cost," Jasmine Hessell says.

"An important part of the process is engaging with the community as the plan sets the vision for the district for the next 10 years."

The next Let’s Connect - Community Conversations events are scheduled for:

"As well as meeting with communities across the district, there will also be an opportunity for the community to have its say through online surveys," Jasmine Hessell says.

The public can also join a community panel - Our District, Your Say - by emailing your name, postal address and email address to ourdistrictyoursay@whanganui.govt.nz

Further opportunities to have your say on the Long-Term Plan 2021-2031 will be available through a formal consultation process in 2021.