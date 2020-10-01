Labour releases a pamphlet with a $140bn mistake - Goldsmith

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 13:25

Grant Robertson should rip up his mistake ridden fiscal pamphlet and present New Zealanders with a credible plan, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says

"Labour’s fiscal ‘plan’ is nothing more than a seven page pamphlet. You would think with so few numbers they would be able to get them all right. Instead, they’ve got their own debt number wrong by $140 billion.

"It shows just how little Labour cares about the debt they’re burdening future generations with. To miscalculate your fiscal projections by $140 billion is unheard of.

"It begs the question, how did it slip through the cracks? And who signed off this $140 billion mistake.

"Once again Grant Robertson has fudged a budget. Let’s not forget he released his much touted ‘wellbeing budget’ in 2019 days in advance, by mistakenly uploading it online.

"Their pamphlet doesn’t even mention two of its most expensive election promises, Light Rail and Pumped Hydro, with a combined price tag of at least $10 billion.

"Jacinda Ardern and her team cannot be trusted to run the economy. Mistakes of $140 billion are not inconsequential. Mistakes like this have real life consequences on jobs and investment, and how we pay back our debt.

"Labour is a shambles, and their economic pamphlet is a joke. They are making it up as they go along.

"Jacinda Ardern needs to tell Grant Robertson to rip up his pamphlet and present New Zealanders with a credible plan."