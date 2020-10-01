'National will deliver Whangarei Marine Dry Dock'

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 14:31

A National Government will support the construction and operation of modern fit for purpose dry dock and associated infrastructure at Northport in Whangarei.

National would deliver a catalyst contract that would underpin the dock’s business case and provide support to a collaborative model between Government and private sector.

Leader of the National Party Judith Collins made the announcement in Whangarei today, alongside Whangarei MP Dr Shane Reti and National’s Associate Transport spokesperson Matt King.

"National is the Party of infrastructure. We know how to deliver quality infrastructure which will lay the bedrock for improvements to our long-term productivity and economic capacity," Ms Collins says.

"We need to grow ourselves out of this economic crisis. This project will create jobs and generate export revenue."

National will seek private sector capital for investment in the dry dock and the National Infrastructure Bank could also provide investment.

"This is a big win for Whangarei and will create valuable jobs that will grow our economy. It is estimated to create 400 high paying permanent jobs and an extra 200 jobs during the two to three year construction period," Dr Reti says.

"National is aspirational for Whangarei and the wider Northland region. The marine dry dock will provide a much needed injection which contributes to the long-term prosperity of the region and the rest of the country."

"Whangarei is the ideal location for this development as it has an available workforce, is within reasonable proximity to our main Navy base and is the deepest natural port in New Zealand including hectares of undeveloped land," Mr King says.

"A key part of National’s plan to deal with the current economic and jobs crisis is to deliver world-class infrastructure that grows our economy and to gets Kiwis back to work. This project will improve our economy and build productivity."