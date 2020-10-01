NZ First supports four year parliamentary term if public does - Winston Peters

|
New Zealand First has always supported the concept of a parliamentary four year term provided it is presented in a way where political bias does not affect the result of the public’s wish, said New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.
"If there was a referendum on this issue it would be bound to fail because every frightened voter on the left fearing the right winning will vote for a three year term continuing, and vice versa.
"For there to be a practical outcome, in the next midterm parliamentarians would have to agree to a four year term for whichever government won the 2023 election. And then put that as a referendum to the public in the midterm for their final choice," he said.
"Only by such a constructive approach will the dislike of one or another parties winning a four year term not become the dominant factor."
