Collins caves to the gun lobby - Gun Control NZ

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 16:10

Judith Collins' comment in yesterday's political leaders' debate that a National-led government would abandon a gun register is a slap in the face for police and public safety, says Gun Control NZ.

"Gun registers are an essential tool for preventing and prosecuting gun crimes," says Gun Control NZ co-founder Nik Green. "Abandoning the register would kneecap the police in their efforts to fight crime and keep New Zealanders safe."

"We know from Australian and Canadian experience that registering all guns leads to less gun theft, and makes it harder for guns to get into the wrong hands. Why does a party that claims to support law and order want to stand in the way of this?" says co-founder Philippa Yasbek

"New Zealand has missed too many opportunities in the past to put in place proper and effective gun laws and people have paid with their lives."

"We call on National to reconsider their dangerous dalliance with the gun lobby and focus instead on ensuring the safety of all New Zealanders", says co-founder Nik Green.