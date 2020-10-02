'Society calls for no vote for End of Life Choice Act'

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 09:24

The ‘Vote No to the End of Life Act Society’ is calling David Seymour out on his vague, "blanket approach" rebuttal that anyone opposing the End of Life Choice (EOLC) Act is doing so purely on religious grounds, citing hypocrisy given the "yes camp" have people of faith as part of their campaign1.

David Seymour is running out of excuses for the risky EOLC Act…

In the past week alone, David Seymour mentioned faith three times (on record) as the only argument for opposing the Act. Ignoring the repeated clarification from Risky Law that the campaign is not affiliated with any particular religion.

Peter Thirkell, Chair of the ‘Vote No to the End of Life Act Society’ says, "This is not a faith based argument. We have NO faith in this risky law. We are running an evidence-based campaign backed by a team of medical, legal, public policy and mental health professionals. We are not a religious group and are more than happy to outline numerous reasons why this Act will have serious unintended consequences.

"Seymour himself has conceded that it is plausible2 under the Act for an eligible, terminally ill 18 year old to opt for euthanasia without having to notify their family or friends. That’s not a safe scenario for our youth and that is just one of the gaping holes in this legislation that concerns our team," says Thirkell.

- The Society members are not alone in their views, and are backed up by a multitude of

Kiwis from all walks of life, ethnicities and creeds who are concerned by: 35,000 submissions opposing the Act

- 1,700 Doctors say No - Almost 200 Lawyers for the Vulnerable gravely concerned on this legally binding act,

citing 35 fatal flaws - NZ Medical Association opposed - World Medical Association calls euthanasia "unethical" - Shocking lack of safeguards for our most vulnerable - youth, elderly, minority cultures

- Eligible 18+ year olds able to access assisted suicide

1 Reverend Craig Kilgour, Board member, https://www.yesforcompassion.org.nz/about-us/ 2 https://thespinoff.co.nz/politics/21-08-2020/very-clever-bit-of-misinformation-seymour-attacks-anti-euthanasia-quiz/

- Opening the door to coercion and elder abuse, which is already at unacceptable levels - No mandatory mental health checks for those considering euthanasia - No need to inform family or loved ones… - Since 2015, assisted suicide and euthanasia bills have been defeated in at least 33

jurisdictions around the world: the UK (2015), Scotland (2015), New South Wales (2017), Tasmania (2017), and at least 29 US states. In recent years courts ruled to uphold assisted suicide and euthanasia prohibitions in New York (2017), the UK (2017) and South Africa (2016). Only 10 countries have allowed for some form of assisted dying - that's 5% of all the countries.

On October 17, New Zealanders will be asked to vote on the End of Life Choice Act, New Zealand’s first ever legally binding referendum. Risky Law askes that the voting public don’t take David Seymour’s word for it, but do their research at riskylaw.nz.