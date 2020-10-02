Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 10:26

Northcote candidate Shanan Halbert is getting out the vote Labour’s Northcote candidate Shanan Halbert is getting out the vote on Saturday 3 October.

The day features a range of events across the electorate, including a key event at Northcote Intermediate featuring high profile speakers, music and speeches.

The event will feature Party President Claire Szabo, Hon Willie Jackson, and Hon Phil Twyford, they will speak on local Employment and Transport respectively. Smaller community events are planned for Birkenhead, Beach Haven and Glenfield.

"It’s vital that we now get the vote out - we’re taking nothing for granted. These events signal to our community that the early voting fortnight is underway," said Mr Halbert.