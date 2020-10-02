'Kahungunu receives Maori Trades and Training Fund'

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 10:46

This morning, Minister of Employment Hon Willie Jackson announced the investment of $2.025 million from the MÄori Trades and Training Fund to K3 Kahungunu Property Development for its Takitimu Tuanui apprenticeship programme, which will support the iwi housing and career development visions of NgÄti Kahungunu.

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana says, NgÄti Kahungunu is exceptionally pleased with Minister Jacksons announcement, "It’s another step towards good housing, quality jobs and lifelong learning", says Ngahiwi.

The purpose of the MÄori Trades and Training Fund is to support MÄori with relevant employment-focused training opportunities to learn new skills while making a positive difference for their communities, and this is exactly what the Takitimu Tuanui apprenticeship programme is all about.

K3 Kahungunu Property was established by the Kahungunu Asset Holding Company (KAHC) to increase the incomes and standard of living for MÄori through upskilling in building trades, increasing MÄori business ownership and ultimately building warm, dry homes for whanau, using both traditional and innovative building systems.

This is the first funding announcement to come from the $50 million MÄori Trades and Training Fund established as part of the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund announced in the Nation’s Government’s 2020 Budget earlier this year.

The initiative will support up to 50 MÄori apprentices to participate in ‘earn as you learn’ training, while contributing to the construction of 50 houses across the Kahungunu rohe which extends from Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay, Dannevirke and Wairarapa.

The Takitimu Tuanui apprenticeship programme will focus on those who have completed pre-trades training, and candidates interested in a trades career.

"NgÄti Kahungunu’s ambition is to build 1000 homes in the next 5-7 years in order to eradicate homelessness and support affordable housing in the building industry", says Ngahiwi, "Our generation grew up with full employment and it is our ambition to provide this for our current and future generations to come".

We congratulate Minister Jackson and his colleagues for their support. We also acknowledge Meka Whaitiri and local and regional councils for their ongoing support.