Trades training builds on iwi aspirations - Willie Jackson

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 11:07

An investment of $2.025 million from the MÄori Trades and Training Fund will support MÄori to learn new skills while making a positive difference for their communities, announced Employment Minister Willie Jackson today.

"K3 Development Limited Partnership will receive $2,025,000 for its Takitimu Tuanui apprenticeship programme, which will support the iwi housing and career development visions of NgÄti Kahungunu," Willie Jackson said.

This is the first funding announcement to come from the $50 million MÄori Trades and Training Fund established as part of the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund announced in Budget 2020.

"The initiative will support up to 50 MÄori apprentices to participate in ‘earn as you learn’ training, while contributing to the construction of 50 houses across the Kahungunu rohe which extends throughout Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay, Dannevirke and Wairarapa.

"This significant investment will support training and employment opportunities for MÄori, while also contributing to the supply of warm, dry accommodation for Kahungunu whÄnau."

The Takitimu Tuanui apprenticeship programme will focus on people who have been impacted by COVID-19, those who have completed pre-trades training, and candidates interested in a trades career.

"I’m pleased the MÄori Trades and Training Fund can support programmes like this one, which grows our workforce in sectors where skilled employees are needed most," Willie Jackson said.

"The key to the Fund’s success is its partnerships with MÄori organisations. It helps ensure support for employment-based training opportunities in a way that is relevant to MÄori."

Media contact: Mike Tukaki 021 916611