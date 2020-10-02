Where is Labour's Transport Plan? - Bishop

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 14:21

"Voting opens tomorrow and Labour has failed to deliver when it comes to transport, says National Transport Spokesperson Chris Bishop.

"With only two weeks to Election Day to go, it’s appalling that Labour has yet to release its transport policy," he says.

"It’s not surprising that after three years of failure on Auckland light rail, cancelled roads around the country and underspending on road safety, Labour has nothing to say for itself on transport - but New Zealanders deserve to know what projects Labour is committing to and which ones they aren’t."

"National has an ambitious and comprehensive $31 billion programme of transport infrastructure investment, over and above Labour’s investment, ready to roll out around the country. Where is Labour’s plan?"

"Under National, Aucklanders will see work beginning on a second harbour crossing starting in 2025, a third and fourth main rail line, rapid bus transit to the northwest, a rail extension to Kumeu, rail to Auckland airport, and the East West Link. What will Labour do?

"Under National, the people of the Waikato will see the extension of the expressway to Piarere, work begin on the Hamilton Southern Links project, and electrification of the line to Pokeno. What will Labour do?"

"Wellingtonians will see record investment under National, including a second Mt Vic tunnel started in our first term, work beginning on Petone to Grenada and the Cross Valley Link, and electrification of the line to Otaki."

"Right around the country, people deserve to know Labour’s stance on important projects like a four-lane expressway from Ashburton to Christchurch, the Nelson Inland Route and Rocks Road Boulevard, a commuter rail trial from Mosgiel to Dunedin, safety improvements to the road between Napier and Taupo, and the Palmerston North Ring Road."

"Expect to see more of the same lacklustre serving of Kiwis needs if Labour is returned to power on October 17.-

"Beyond another unfunded commitment to the failed Auckland light rail project at a cost of between $6 and $15 billion, Labour has had next to nothing to say on transport. New Zealanders deserve better".