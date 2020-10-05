Auckland Council governance reset under National - Judith Collins

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 07:38

National will get New Zealand’s economic engine firing on all cylinders by undertaking an extensive review of Auckland Council and its governance to make sure it is fit for purpose.

"Auckland Council is not delivering for Aucklanders, and change is overdue to achieve better performance, which National will do," National Party Leader Judith Collins says.

"Everywhere I go in Auckland, there is frustration and dismay at the council. Its own polling shows only one-in-four Aucklanders were satisfied with its performance over the past 12 months.

National’s review will recommend options to dramatically improve the performance of Auckland Council and Council-Controlled Organisations (CCOs) such as Watercare and Auckland Transport.

Terms of reference and reviewers will be put in place within National’s first 100 days in Government. The review will be completed by September 1, 2021.

"This is a firm deadline, not a moving aspiration, as has been the practice under Labour," Ms Collins says.

Updated legislation will be completed by March 2022, to be in place before the 2022 local body elections.

"With our economy under tremendous pressure, we can’t afford to have our largest local government arrangement with such low performance," Ms Collins says.

"Aucklanders deserve to see their money and their city better served. We believe Auckland’s congestion can be reduced and it can have a bright future."