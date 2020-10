'Whakatau 2020: Election Debates - te reo Maori only cross-party debate'

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 15:33

Māori Television will televise New Zealand’s only te reo Māori cross-party debate this Tuesday 6 October 7pm as part of its Whakatau 2020 election debates.

While the focus for the station is the Māori seats, the debate in the Māori language provides candidates from a range of political parties the opportunity to have their say.

"It is really important for Māori to see and hear political issues in te reo Māori and our national cross-party debate will allow this to happen," said Tāhuhu Rangapū Shane Taurima.

Peeni Henare (Labour), Shane Jones (NZ First), Teanau Tuiono (Greens), Rawiri Waititi (Māori Party) and Sonny Wilcox (Vision NZ) will represent their parties on the debate.