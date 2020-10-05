'Whakatau 2020: Election Debates - te reo Maori only cross-party debate'

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 15:33

MÄori Television will televise New Zealand’s only te reo MÄori cross-party debate this Tuesday 6 October 7pm as part of its Whakatau 2020 election debates.

While the focus for the station is the MÄori seats, the debate in the MÄori language provides candidates from a range of political parties the opportunity to have their say.

"It is really important for MÄori to see and hear political issues in te reo MÄori and our national cross-party debate will allow this to happen," said TÄhuhu RangapÅ« Shane Taurima.

Peeni Henare (Labour), Shane Jones (NZ First), Teanau Tuiono (Greens), Rawiri Waititi (MÄori Party) and Sonny Wilcox (Vision NZ) will represent their parties on the debate.