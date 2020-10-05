'Whakatau 2020: Election Debates - te reo Maori only cross-party debate'

|
MÄori Television will televise New Zealand’s only te reo MÄori cross-party debate this Tuesday 6 October 7pm as part of its Whakatau 2020 election debates.
While the focus for the station is the MÄori seats, the debate in the MÄori language provides candidates from a range of political parties the opportunity to have their say.
"It is really important for MÄori to see and hear political issues in te reo MÄori and our national cross-party debate will allow this to happen," said TÄhuhu RangapÅ« Shane Taurima.
Peeni Henare (Labour), Shane Jones (NZ First), Teanau Tuiono (Greens), Rawiri Waititi (MÄori Party) and Sonny Wilcox (Vision NZ) will represent their parties on the debate.
