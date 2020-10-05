Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

'Whakatau 2020: Election Debates - te reo Maori only cross-party debate'

HomePolitics
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 15:33

MÄori Television will televise New Zealand’s only te reo MÄori cross-party debate this Tuesday 6 October 7pm as part of its Whakatau 2020 election debates.

While the focus for the station is the MÄori seats, the debate in the MÄori language provides candidates from a range of political parties the opportunity to have their say.

"It is really important for MÄori to see and hear political issues in te reo MÄori and our national cross-party debate will allow this to happen," said TÄhuhu RangapÅ« Shane Taurima.

Peeni Henare (Labour), Shane Jones (NZ First), Teanau Tuiono (Greens), Rawiri Waititi (MÄori Party) and Sonny Wilcox (Vision NZ) will represent their parties on the debate.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.