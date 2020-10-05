Support for community affected by Lake Ōhau Village Fire - Peeni Henare

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 16:38

The government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support the community impacted by the recent Lake Ōhau Village Fire, the Civil Defence Minister, Peeni Henare announced today.

"I was in the Twizel District today where I met with local residents and saw first-hand the extent of the damage," Peeni Henare said.

"While it is a tremendous relief that there has been no loss of human life, the extent of the damage and losses are significant.

"This is a very challenging time for the Lake Ōhau Village community and the funding assistance will help the community to get back on their feet.

Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils are well-placed to know exactly what they need so this funding can be used, for example, to meet the needs of affected families and individuals, community organisations or marae.

The funds are in addition to other support that people may be eligible for through the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

"I want to thank everyone involved for their efforts in response to this emergency - not just local authorities and the agencies involved, but also friends and neighbours looking out for one another."