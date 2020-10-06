'Over $7B of infrastructure investment in South Island key to Labour's economic plan'

Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 - 07:36

The Labour Party will continue to build on its strong record of investment in infrastructure in the South Island to create economic stimulus and jobs.

"The impacts of COVID-19 have made it clear that we need a strong platform of infrastructure investment across the country to give regions certainty and to provide a pipeline for jobs across the country," Jacinda Ardern said.

"A core part of our economic plan to tackle debt and rebuild from COVID-19 is infrastructure. If re-elected, Labour will continue rolling out more than $7 billion of infrastructure investment in the South Island which will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in every community in the region.

Our investment begins with shovel ready projects that will roll out over the next 18 months, including:

Climate resilience packages in Otago, Southland, West Coast and the Top of the South - $72m

Cancer Society - Christchurch Building Project - $6.5m

Mechanical Depots - Waltham - $39m

YMCA Christchurch Central City Development - $43m

Ashburton District Library and Civic Centre - $20m

Youth Hub Christchurch - $10m

Major cycleway routes in Canterbury - $71.5m

Queenstown Arterials Stage 1 - $50m

Queenstown Town Centre - $35m

Invercargill inner city redevelopment - $10m

Blenheim Library/Art Gallery - $11m

The Whale Trail KaikÅura - $18m

Slope Stability - Omoto Slip KiwiRail Holdings Group - $13m

Hokitika Swimming Pool Renovation - $3m

Following these investments, our pipeline of infrastructure will continue to support the region over time, including through:

Relocating specialist mental health services from the Princess Margaret Hospital to Hillmorton in Christchurch - $81.8m

New linear accelerators for Canterbury DHB - $4.17m

New Dunedin Hospital - $1.325b

Development of Buller Integrated Health Centre in Westport - $21m

South Island three waters services and infrastructure maintenance and upgrades - $206.7

SH88 Dunedin to Port Chalmers Safety Improvements - $30m

Opening of all lanes of the Christchurch Southern Motorway (second stage) - $195m

Christchurch Northern Motorway (expected to open in December) - $290 million

Ashburton College - $50m

Mount Aspiring College - $46.5m

Ellesmere College - $29m

Wakatipu primary school - $17m

Redcliffs School - $13.7m

Golden Bay High School - $12m

Oxford Area School - $10m

"Our prudent economic management over the past three years means we have been able to invest significantly in transport projects, schools, water infrastructure and hospitals around the country, tackling on our long-term challenges and rebuilding back better," Jacinda Ardern said.

"We stand proudly on our record of investment in our regions and will continue to help the South Island thrive," Jacinda Ardern said.

"As a government we will continue to invest in capital beyond this investment, particularly in health, education and through local government, but our allocated investment to date shows a pipeline of infrastructure investments that we will roll out across the South Island," Grant Robertson said.

"We’ve managed the books wisely and have historically low interest rates, which makes our much-needed investment in infrastructure both affordable and the right thing to do," Grant Robertson said.