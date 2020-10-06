Clean energy upgrade for more public buildings - Shaw

Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 - 10:45

More public buildings will be supported by the Government to upgrade to run on clean energy, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw announced today.

Minister Shaw announced that Lincoln and Auckland universities will receive support through the Clean-Powered Public Service Fund to replace fossil fuel boilers. Southern, Taranaki, and Counties Manukau District Health Boards will also receive support to cut their emissions.

Together, these projects will reduce carbon emissions by around 48,250 tonnes over the next ten years, equivalent to taking 1,985 cars off the road.

"Climate change, for a lot of young people today, is not just another subject; it is the lens through which they see their future. What I am announcing today will mean that more of the places people go to study, now and in the future, will be part of the solution to the climate crisis.

"Previous Governments failed to do anything about the fact that a significant part of our public service has to use climate-polluting fossil fuels like coal to keep people warm

"Today’s announcement is another step towards changing this and ensuring climate-friendly energy solutions are a part of our everyday lives. It is about making the small but necessary changes that together add up to a better, cleaner future for Aotearoa New Zealand," James Shaw said.

The projects are the latest to be announced under the $200 million clean-powered public service fund, which is part of the Government’s New Zealand Upgrade.

"The projects I am announcing today are a reflection of the choice we have made to pass on to our children and grandchildren a world that is better for what we did.

"In the nine months since I announced it, the Clean Powered Public Service Fund has been put to work supporting schools, hospitals, and other public organisations to make the switch to clean energy.

"So far we have announced clean energy upgrades at 26 schools, four universities, and seven hospitals. We are also supporting Parliamentary Services to install solar PV and LED lighting, so that Parliament leads by example.

"This is all part of the work our Government has been doing over the last three years to bend the curve of our emissions downwards, something that has never happened before in New Zealand," James Shaw said.