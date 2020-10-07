$100M for Maori Legal Services to fight brutal justice system - Maori Party

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 10:00

Two years of the Criminal Justice System - two years of the Criminal Punishment System, costs more than all Treaty Settlements paid over the past 26 years.

The MÄori Party’s Criminal Justice policy calls for a complete overhaul of the justice system and the establishment of a $100 million MÄori Legal Aid/Legal Defence Service to protect MÄori from the Crown.

The policy includes:

- Establishing a fund for a MÄori Restorative Justice System.

- Replacing punitive measures embedded within the current criminal justice system with a system of restorative justice and focusing on rehabilitation.

- Amending racist laws, legal and policing processes that have the net effect of incarcerating innocent MÄori.

The MÄori Party Criminal Justice policy provides compelling evidence that the current criminal justice system is racist and calls for significant shifts across all our legal systems to remedy this.

MÄori Party spokesperson Donna Pokere-Phillips said everyone knows the present system is broken and government agencies feast off that failure.

"MÄori are used to maintain a pakeha economy which is based on criminalising them. Governments have known this but failed to act. We will keep calling this breach of our Tiriti o Waitangi agreements out until we get sovereignty back," she said.

Our early intervention programme, WhÄnau Ora properly funded would drop MÄori offending, rather than the negative deficit expenditure on a brutal criminal punishment system.