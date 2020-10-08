Pushing back against 1080 - Winston Peters

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 12:20

"In 2017 New Zealand First negotiated in the coalition agreement a commitment to support scientific research into 1080 alternatives through such agencies as the National Science Challenges. 1080 has been banned worldwide and we must find a safe alternative when dealing with the imported possum plague that besets our country. We negotiated to expand poison free pest trapping zones and ensure pests control on crown land is effectively implemented," said New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters

"We negotiated to support coordinated development of the possum fur industry and continue to support pest eradication whilst building a trapping industry. That is, turn a major problem into a major economic and employment opportunity.

"On Waiheke Island this is already being demonstrated. Waiheke is 1080 free as is the huge Miramar Peninsula initiative 1080 free in its pest eradication programme," said Mr Peters

"Other initiatives of this type are starting around New Zealand, slowly, but surely. This programme Te Korowai O Waiheke supported by Predator Free 2050, a funding recipient of the Provincial Growth Fund, illustrates a seriously practical alternative to the use of 1080 (supported by all the other parties).

"New Zealand Firsts policy is to engage with community groups, iwi, and all interested parties in a long term change to the way we handle pest eradication without using a dangerous product like 1080. On this matter the rest of the world is not wrong on 1080, New Zealand is," said Mr Peters.

"Our country has a unique ecosystem of international significance meaning it must be protected from potential threats, and be preserved for future generations. New Zealand First advocates for conservation policies that are proactive, safe, create employment, and engage with local communities."