Tamaki Makaurau close out Whakatau 2020 Series Sunday, October 11

|
[ login or create an account ]
Incumbent Peeni Henare (Labour), MÄori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere and Green Co-Leader Marama Davidson will face off in the last of MÄori Television's election debates on Sunday, October 11 at 7pm. Panellists critiquing the debate will be Kingi Snelgar and Claudette Hauiti.
The TÄmaki Makaurau electorate is a mostly urban MÄori electorate centered on Auckland City, south of the Auckland harbour bridge. There are more than 37 thousand registered voters in the electorate, making it the MÄori seat with the largest number of voters.
"Our election coverage has focused on the seven MÄori seats and MÄori Television Curia Research has looked specifically at the issues important to MÄori in each electorate," said TÄhuhu RangapÅ« Shane Taurima.
"Our poll results, made available on the day of the debate, ensure that we ask the candidates the questions that matter in their rohe (area) . This approach has worked for us and is reflected in the many thousands of people who have turned in, on-air and online, for all of our debates."
The TÄmaki Makaurau debate can be watched live on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV), Te Ao News Facebook, MÄori Television’s website coverage Sunday, October 11 at 7pm.
MÄori Television also has an Election Night Special (Saturday 17 September) covering the MÄori electorates and a Post-Election Special on Sunday 18 October (7pm) providing an analysis of the results and the impact on MÄori communities.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice