Tamaki Makaurau close out Whakatau 2020 Series Sunday, October 11

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 11:46

Incumbent Peeni Henare (Labour), MÄori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere and Green Co-Leader Marama Davidson will face off in the last of MÄori Television's election debates on Sunday, October 11 at 7pm. Panellists critiquing the debate will be Kingi Snelgar and Claudette Hauiti.

The TÄmaki Makaurau electorate is a mostly urban MÄori electorate centered on Auckland City, south of the Auckland harbour bridge. There are more than 37 thousand registered voters in the electorate, making it the MÄori seat with the largest number of voters.

"Our election coverage has focused on the seven MÄori seats and MÄori Television Curia Research has looked specifically at the issues important to MÄori in each electorate," said TÄhuhu RangapÅ« Shane Taurima.

"Our poll results, made available on the day of the debate, ensure that we ask the candidates the questions that matter in their rohe (area) . This approach has worked for us and is reflected in the many thousands of people who have turned in, on-air and online, for all of our debates."

The TÄmaki Makaurau debate can be watched live on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV), Te Ao News Facebook, MÄori Television’s website coverage Sunday, October 11 at 7pm.

MÄori Television also has an Election Night Special (Saturday 17 September) covering the MÄori electorates and a Post-Election Special on Sunday 18 October (7pm) providing an analysis of the results and the impact on MÄori communities.