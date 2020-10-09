Why we cannot trust Jacinda Ardern with another three years - Right to Life

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 16:04

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is asking us to trust her to lead our nation for another three years. Right to Life believes that it would be unwise and contrary to the common good to elect her government for a further three years.

Our Prime Minister made the following statement made on the 3rd August 2019. " I feel a huge duty of care to our most vulnerable, and genuinely believe our success as leaders should be judged on no lesser standard than the well-being of children."

How then has she exercised her duty of care?

For a start Jacinda Ardern was the architect of the anti-life and anti-feminist Abortion Legislation Act 2020. This Act represents an unprecedented attack on the family, on the status and dignity of women and on the right to life of New Zealanders in the first nine months of their lives.

Taking women and the unborn out of the protection of the Crimes Act, has given government permission for the violent killing of the unborn up to birth. This appalling Act has created a very dangerous precedent. It was prophesised by the Royal Commission on Contraception Sterilisation and Abortion in 1977, when it warned Parliament, that if Parliament did not effectively protect the right to life of the unborn, a future Parliament would refuse to protect the right to life of those with Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The Act results in the following outcomes:-

- It withdraws the protection of the State to protect women and their unborn child.

- It denies the humanity of the unborn child.

- It denies the child’s inalienable God given right to life.

- It grants property rights to the mother over her child.

- It declares that it is no longer a crime to kill an unborn child.

- It grants the "right" of the mother to terminate the life of her child,

- It pretends that the killing of a defenceless unborn child is health care.

- It violates the conscience rights of doctors not to be involved in the killing of their unborn patients.

The Prime Minister also voted against seven amendments, which were all defeated, that would have saved lives and would have provided increased protection for women and the unborn child.

- Appropriate care for a child born alive in an abortion. Voted down.

- A prohibition of sex selection abortion. Voted down.

- A prohibition of the killing of disabled unborn children after 20 weeks, including those with Down syndrome. Voted down.

- The provision of pain relief for unborn children after 20 weeks. Voted down.

- Restricting abortions between 20 weeks and birth (to where a woman’s life or health is at risk). Voted down.

Can the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, be trusted? In 2017 she made a promise to the disability community in response to concerns expressed by the Saving Down’s advocacy group that the new abortion bill would remove the current 20 week prohibition and allow abortions up to birth for foetal abnormality. The Prime Minister responded, "They have said till 40 weeks, which is wrong, which is wrong. We have time periods already set out in law, I am not proposing changes to that. I am proposing it comes out of the Crimes Act," this is simply untrue. The Prime Minister shamefully broke her promise.

The Prime Minister also supported the End of Life Choice Act that would allow doctors to give their patients a lethal injection or assist in their suicide. This Act is a threat to the lives of the most vulnerable in our community.

Her support for this anti-life Act reveals that she believes that Parliament has a right to decide who may live and who may be killed and that doctors have a right to kill their patients.

Right to Life believes that those who wish to lead this nation must be committed to protecting every human being from conception to natural death and not seeking to preside over our destruction.