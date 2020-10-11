National out to stop the Wealth Tax - Collins

Sunday, 11 October, 2020 - 08:37

National Party Leader Judith Collins is campaigning across Auckland today to bring out the vote for National. She will link up with party volunteers across the city as voting continues.

"We are taking the message to all corners of Auckland to show them what they risk from a Labour/Green Government after October 17," Ms Collins says.

The CoreLogic House Price Index (HPI) for September, showed the average residential property value for Auckland, now exceeds $1 million.

"Those who own an average Auckland house, have paid down their mortgage or saved for their retirement are at risk of the wealth tax.

"The burden on the tax will be particularly felt by the elderly and those who have saved for their retirement.

"Labour have already promised to raise income taxes, but the wealth tax will be a point of pride for a Labour/Green Government desperate to raise revenues to pay off its spending.

"Having sprayed money at short term solutions to the economic crisis, their wealth tax will be a way to pay off the debts they have racked up.

"National believes there is a better way to get our economy back.

"National will provide direct economic stimulus to Auckland by leaving up to $1.8 billion dollars in the pockets of Aucklanders from income tax relief."

Ms Collins is meeting with campaign teams across the city in what has been termed the ‘Stop The Wealth Tax Day’.