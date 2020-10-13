Community benefits from Maori apprenticeships - Willie Jackson

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 09:27

Up to 50 MÄori apprentices in Wellington will receive paid training to build houses for their local communities, thanks to a $2.75 million investment from the MÄori Trades and Training Fund, announced Employment Minister Willie Jackson today.

"This funding will enable NgÄti Toa Rangatira Incorporated to provide its NgÄ Kaimahi Kainga o Toa Rangatira programme, which will offer MÄori apprentices paid training and business development opportunities in building and housing-related trades," Willie Jackson said.

"This investment will have long-term benefits for MÄori. Apprentices will receive targeted support to boost their own development including mentoring from experienced business people, financial support, and help developing their own business plans.

"What’s more, apprentices on this programme will be helping build and maintain houses in Porirua, contributing to the supply of warm, dry homes for communities that need them most."

The NgÄ Kaimahi Kainga o Toa Rangatira programme will target people impacted by COVID-19, pre-trades training graduates, and people interested in a trades career - with a particular focus on rangatahi.

"COVID-19 had a significant impact on many key areas of the New Zealand economy, leaving many people displaced from work and others with fewer opportunities to enter the workforce," Willie Jackson said.

"In these difficult times, unemployment is a massive barrier to health and wellbeing, and one that is disproportionately felt by MÄori. Programmes supported by the MÄori Trades and Training Fund will play a large role in our recovery from the effects of this pandemic."

The $50 million MÄori Trades and Training Fund is part of the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund announced in Budget 2020. It partners with MÄori organisations to support delivery of employment-focused training opportunities that are by MÄori, for MÄori.