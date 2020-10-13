Training fund supports Maori jobseekers - Willie Jackson

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 09:27

Rapidly growing sectors will benefit from a $990,000 MÄori Trades and Training Fund investment which will see Wellington jobseekers supported into work, announced Employment Minister Willie Jackson today.

"This funding will enable Sapphire Consultants Ltd. to help up to 45 MÄori jobseekers into paid training initiatives over two years through its MÄori Internships programme. Participants will be working in growth sectors such as construction, heavy trades, security, contact centres and administration," Willie Jackson said.

"The Hutt Valley-based programme will focus on helping MÄori who may face additional barriers to employment, such as rangatahi, sole-parents, career changers and those that have been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ongoing, tailored pastoral care will also be provided, including career development support to prepare participants for higher earning and leadership roles."

"The MÄori Trades and Training Fund was designed to support delivery of by-MÄori, for-MÄori training opportunities that have a strong focus on employment. Programmes such as this one will lay the foundations for MÄori growth and development well into the future.

"I’m confident this investment has the potential to improve the long-term wellbeing of MÄori and the communities we work in by creating a skilled local workforce trained to enter rapidly growing sectors."

The $50 million MÄori Trades and Training Fund is part of the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund announced in Budget 2020 and partners with MÄori organisations to support delivery of employment-focused training opportunities in a way that is relevant to MÄori.