Labour’s call for PHARMAC review cynical - Shane Reti

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 10:45

Labour’s call for a review of PHARMAC is cynical, considering they blocked a review from occurring just last year, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

In April 2019 a review was voted on by the Health Select Committee but the motion was lost, with National members voting in favour of a review while Labour and NZ First voted against.

"National expressed strong support for an inquiry but were blocked at every turn by Labour.

"Jacinda Ardern should explain to the public why her Party thought it was inappropriate to conduct a review then, but now have suddenly changed their mind.

"It’s hypocritical for Labour to prevent a review from occurring last year, but to change their mind when it is deemed politically palatable in the midst of an election campaign.

"National will fund PHARMAC with $200 million for cancer drugs, $20 million for rare disorders plus an increase in the PHARMAC budget by the same amount that vote health increases. National will ensure more Kiwis have access to life-saving medication."