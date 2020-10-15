Labour's health policy doesn’t even include the word rural - Shane Reti

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 10:05

Labour cares so little for rural communities that the word ‘rural’ doesn’t even appear in their health policy, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

"For all of their talk there is no kindness to rural communities or recognition of their special health needs.

"New Zealand’s rural communities are an essential part of New Zealand and face unique health challenges.

"Labour is failing to even acknowledge the rural communities that are so important to New Zealand and their distinct health issues.

"National is addressing these by tendering for a third medical school focused on retaining GPs in rural areas, progressing digital health solutions for remote areas and ensuring better recording of rural health data.

"We’re also committed to addressing rural mental health issues by partnering with Rural Health Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand (RHAANZ) to provide life-saving mental health and suicide prevention workshops in our rural communities.

"Only National understands the health needs of rural New Zealand and only National will deliver for them."