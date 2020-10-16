A Labour/Green government could be a huge win for animals - SAFE NZ

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 10:19

Current polling suggests the Labour party will need the Greens to form a new Government and this could mean big gains for animals.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said the two parties have already agreed on a phaseout of cruel colony cages in previous election campaigns.

"Both the Labour party and Green party promised to phase out colony cages in 2014 and 2017, so they can finally fulfil that promise together," said Ashton.

The Green party’s election manifesto states they will ban live export and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has also expressed concerns about the trade.

When asked whether or not she would ban live export on the AM Show this morning, she said she thinks the trade is highly problematic, with animal welfare and reputational issues.

"These should be easy decisions for a Labour/Green Government and while there is a lot more to be done on animal welfare, this is a good start."