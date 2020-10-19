LGNZ welcomes new Government and future of local government conversation

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 16:38

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is congratulating Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Labour on an impressive general election result, saying it is now time to have a fulsome conversation around the future of local government and how the two tiers of government can best work together.

"Labour’s Covid crisis leadership and breadth of legislative change have been the cornerstones of their first term," said LGNZ President Stuart Crosby.

"Naturally, local government has been at the heart of both these areas, in enabling New Zealand’s successful Covid lockdown, as well as being a key partner in a series of reforms including those across freshwater and the three waters."

"New Zealand’s Covid response showed that when local and central government work together, we can find a sweet spot of productivity and decision-making that better delivers for New Zealand."

"We look forward to working with the Prime Minister and her government, to enable this approach not just across Covid, but across every area. That means finding a place where top down decision-making and resourcing meets bottom up experience and democratic direction."

"Local government has a new generation of young representatives who want to empower their communities, and we need to make sure they have the ability to do that."

"Similarly, it appears central government has had a huge intake of new politicians, and they are will want their diverse communities to be heard."

"Local government has a massive role to play in enabling the economic, social, cultural and environmental solutions to our New Zealand’s most pressing issues."

"If we get the balance between local and central decision-making right, we can unleash New Zealand’s potential. Let’s talk about how we can enable that," concluded Mr Crosby.