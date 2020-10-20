'NZSIS and GCSB blow cover with new recruitment campaign'

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 12:30

The New Zealand intelligence agencies blow their secret cover today with the launch of a light-hearted new recruitment campaign.

The campaign includes a video starring actor Jonny Brugh (WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS) as a bumbling 007 style agent who wants to be a spy.

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) and the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) want to raise awareness of the intelligence agencies as a career option, and attract a diverse range of people into the agencies.

The video trades on spy related gags in a bid to break down common stereotypes and misconceptions about working for the intelligence agencies, particularly the type of people who work for them.

"We’re trying to bust some myths and encourage a broad range of people to think about us as a career," says NZSIS Director-General Rebecca Kitteridge.

"Our mission is to keep New Zealand safe but we don’t employ James Bond to do this - we have all kinds of everyday people who do a beyond ordinary job.

"They’re not all "spies" either - we recruit for a wide range of roles including analysts, technologists, support functions and corporate positions.

"Regardless of the actual role, it is vital that we attract a diverse range of people into the intelligence agencies to ensure that we reflect the communities we serve.

"Diversity is vital to our mission - it brings diversity of thinking, experience and perspectives," says Ms Kitteridge.

GCSB Director-General Andrew Hampton says the intelligence agencies are looking for a broad range of backgrounds and technical expertise.

"The GCSB’s focus on cyber security and information assurance means our National Cyber Security Centre has a range of positions becoming available right now.

"We value our people highly, and they get the opportunity to work in a unique environment which makes a direct contribution to the security of New Zealand.

"Our diversity is our strength - the intelligence agencies were proud to be given the top award in the recent Rainbow Excellence Awards, which demonstrates how seriously we take building a diverse, inclusive community.

"The video has some fun but the message is simple - if you want to make a difference then check out our "Beyond Ordinary" website for the opportunities we offer," says Mr Hampton.

The recruitment campaign includes a new "Beyond Ordinary" Facebook page - the first ever social media presence for the New Zealand intelligence agencies.

The campaign also utilises more traditional forms of advertising such as buses and bill-boards.

Around 170 positions will become available across the intelligence agencies in the current financial year arising from new investment and normal staff turnover.