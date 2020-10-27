Voting packs arrive this week for Gisborne Ward by-election

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 10:55

Voting packs for Gisborne District Council’s Gisborne Ward by-election will be delivered by post to electors from this Wednesday 28 October 2020.

Voting will close at noon, Thursday 19 November 2020.

Candidates standing in the by-election are:

BIBBY, Clive

CLARKE, Sydney

EMMERSON, Athena

HUGHES, Isaac Te Atawhai

JONES, Peter

MURPHY, Frank

NEPIA-CLAMP, Te Aturangi

TUPARA, Nick

Any elector who believes they are eligible to vote but hasn’t received a voting document by Tuesday 3 November 2020 is advised to obtain a special voting pack, available from;

- Gisborne District Council’s Main Office, 15 Fitzherbert Street, Gisborne.

- by contacting the electoral office - telephone 0800 922 822.

Voting documents can be returned by post or hand delivered to the Gisborne District Council’s Main Office, 15 Fitzherbert Street, Gisborne between Wednesday 28 October 2020 and Wednesday 18 November 2020 during normal office hours, and on Thursday 19 November 2020 until noon.