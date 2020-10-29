Right to Life applauds US senate confirmation of Judge Amy Barrett

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 11:55

Right to Life commends the US Senate for confirming the appointment of Justice Amy Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, this is a victory for women.

Justice Barrett is the fifth woman to have been appointed to the Supreme Court in its 231 year history. Her credentials are impeccable, were unquestioned and unchallenged. She taught law at the Notre Dame university as a professor and served three years as a distinguished Federal Appeal Court Judge in Chicago.

Barrett is now the sixth practicing Catholic justice at the Supreme court, joining Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, and Brett Kavanaugh. In addition, Justice Barrett will join Sotomayor as the only two Catholic female Supreme Court Justices in US history.

The appointment of Justice Barrett is a victory for women, she is an iconic model for women providing an outstanding example of a woman fulfilling her role as a loving wife, mother of seven children and as a member of the legal profession attaining the pinnacle of her profession as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. She has achieved this because of the loving support of her husband Jesse. They have been married for 21 years and are raising seven children, two being adopted from Haiti. During the Senate hearing she humbly stated,"What greater thing can you do then raise children."

At her confirmation she swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and stated,

"A judge declares independence not only from Congress and the president, but also from the private beliefs that might otherwise move her. . . . My fellow Americans, even though we judges don’t face elections, we still work for you," she said.

Fr. John Jenkins, CSC, president of Notre Dame university said in a statement.

"Recognised by experts from across the spectrum of judicial philosophies as a superb legal scholar and judge, she is an esteemed colleague and a teacher revered by her students. Justice Barrett becomes the first alumna of Notre Dame Law School and the first Notre Dame faculty member to be so honoured," Jenkins said.

In Justice Barrett the US Supreme Court has an outstanding member who believes in the sanctity of life of every human being from conception to natural death and marriage of exclusively one man and one woman.