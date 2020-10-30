No vote on legalising cannabis welcomed - Nick Smith

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 14:13

New Zealand will be healthier, safer and more successful for rejecting the legalisation of recreational cannabis, National’s Drug Reform spokesperson Dr Nick Smith says.

"This is a victory for common sense. Research shows cannabis causes mental health problems, reduced motivation and educational achievement, and increased road and workplace deaths.

"New Zealanders have rightly concluded that legalising recreational cannabis would normalise it, make it more available, increase its use and cause more harm.

"I acknowledge the many academics, medical doctors, school principals and industry groups that spoke out against legalising cannabis, particularly the Nope to Dope campaign.

"I would also like to thank the Ombudsman for requiring the Justice Minister to release the BERL reports on cannabis legalisation that were the pivotal turning point in the campaign.

"Democracy requires that proponents of cannabis legislation like senior Government Ministers and the wider Parliament to respect today’s decision. New Zealanders have so far rejected legalisation of recreational cannabis and signalled opposition to the softening of drug crime.

"The way forward on drug policy is a firm approach on dealers and gangs to restrict supply, increased access to treatment and rehabilitation for users, expansion of specialised drug courts and improved education on drug harm.

"National will continue to work constructively in these areas."