GP College says cannabis health issues won’t go away with 'no' vote

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 14:07

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners has today reminded people that the health issues associated with cannabis use won’t go away because today’s preliminary referendum vote was ‘no’.

Leading into the referendum vote the College maintained a neutral stance, instead providing balanced information to its 5,500 GP members about their choices and encouraging them to vote along their own conscience lines.

The College’s President, Dr Samantha Murton says, "It was great to see New Zealanders have such a robust discussion around the social and health questions associated with recreational cannabis.

"Our membership raised many health concerns around cannabis use, which we are aware won’t disappear because the vote was ‘no’.

"Our members always work within the law and are keen to discuss any issue that effects the health of their patients," she says.

While the legislation around recreational cannabis won’t go ahead, medicinal cannabinoids have been legal since earlier this year.