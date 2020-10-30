Close preliminary Cannabis result means a wait for the specials - Greens

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 14:08

A close preliminary result for Cannabis legalisation and control shows that we won’t know for sure what the result in until the specials come in, Green Party spokesperson on Drug Law Reform Chlöe Swarbrick said today.

"Today’s result shows what we had long assumed, that it was going to be really close and that we need to wait for the specials to be sure of the result.

"We have said from the outset that this would always come down to voter turnout. We’ve had record numbers of special votes, so I remain optimistic.

"New Zealand has had a really mature and ever evolving conversation about drug laws in this country and we’ve come really far in the last three years.

"Many who have traditionally felt disenfranchised by the political system may have their voices heard at the specials. We’ll wait to see how that plays out next week".