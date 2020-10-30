Make It Legal not giving up following preliminary result on cannabis referendum

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 14:27

The Make It Legal campaign has said that it has not given up hope for a more compassionate and sensible approach to cannabis.

On the preliminary count, the yes vote has lost by 167 333, but with around 480 000 special votes still to be counted the final count is still anyone’s guess.

"Special votes traditionally swing progressive, so we are very hopeful that we will pick up the difference when the final count is in" said spokesperson Sandra Murray.

"We have always known that the result would be close, and months of misinformation from the Nope to Dope campaign, resourced by wealthy overseas backers, has had its effect".

"Whatever the final result we want to thank New Zealand for turning out in such huge numbers to support change. We want to especially thank all those people who made the effort to talk with family and friends, to engage with workmates and neighbours, to write to their local papers. Those individual efforts have made a huge difference.

"And actually regardless of the final count, the Government cannot now ignore that huge voice for change. Given the huge numbers of people who voted ‘yes’ on full legalisation, it is untenable for the Government to do nothing at all."