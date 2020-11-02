Water New Zealand welcomes local government minister decision

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 13:46

Water New Zealand CEO, Gillian Blythe says the three waters (drinking, storm and wastewater) sector is welcoming the announcement today that Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta will retain her local government portfolio.

"The Minister has been skilfully leading the sector through one of the biggest reform processes in decades and it is important that there is continuity in the Government’s approach," says Gillian Blythe.

"She has become highly respected because of the way she has navigated through a difficult and complex process.

"The next term of government will be a critical time for the three waters sector while the Water Services Bill passes through Parliament and the new drinking water regulator, Taumata Arowai, becomes established.

"It’s been four years since the Havelock North contamination crisis and subsequent inquiry revealed major systematic problems in the delivery of drinking water and we need to ensure that the reforms remain on track to improve drinking water safety for all New Zealanders.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Minister and her colleagues in a constructive and positive manner."