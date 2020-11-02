New Cabinet line-up reveals serious skill shortage - ACT

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 13:49

"New Zealanders will hope the new government can succeed in tackling the serious challenges our country faces, but we fear the Cabinet is not up to the job," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"The new ministerial line-up has revealed a serious skill shortage.

"Even after failing to deliver KiwiBuild and light rail, Phil Twyford will continue to receive a ministerial salary.

"Serious under-performers like Willie Jackson are needed to make up the numbers.

"Former Health Minister David Clark went mountain biking during a pandemic, but he returns as Minister in charge of billions of dollars worth of state-owned enterprises.

"Meka Whaitiri - dumped after allegedly manhandling a staff member - gets her Customs portfolio back.

"New Zealanders will be wondering what you need to do to be fired from Ardern’s Cabinet.

"The new government is faced with serious, long-term challenges in housing, welfare, education and productivity.

"But Labour has few ideas and even fewer Ministers capable of implementing them.

"New Zealand deserves much better than three more years of Labour’s soft populism and marketing-led government."