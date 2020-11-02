PSNA welcomes Nanaia Mahuta as new Minister of Foreign Affairs

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 13:54

The Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa welcomes Nanaia Mahuta as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

We hope the new appointment will bring a fresh approach to New Zealand policy in the Middle East and practical support for the Palestinian struggle.

The entire area of historic Palestine is under the longest military occupation in modern history as Israel repeatedly and blatantly defies international law and continues the ethnic cleansing of East Jerusalem and the theft of Palestinian land.

The sheer "brutality with impunity" of the Israeli occupation and siege of Gaza demands action.

In the first 100 days of the new government we want to see New Zealand

Finally join the majority of humanity and recognise the State of Palestine (138 countries out of 193 at the United Nations already recognise Palestine) and

Make our relationship with Israel conditional on Israeli compliance with international law and United Nations resolutions. In particular Israel must:

End the brutal military occupation of Palestinian territories

Repeal racist laws which discriminate against Palestinian Israelis

Allow the right of return for Palestinian refugees

End the inhuman siege of Gaza

Until Israel abides by international law New Zealand should start by suspending its bilateral relationships with Israel, banning importation of products from illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land and withdrawing Superfund and ACC investments from the 112 companies cited by the United Nations Human Rights Council as being in breach of international law.

Ironically the previous National-led government had stronger policy of support for Palestine, largely through its co-sponsorship of UN Security Council resolution 2334 which targeted illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

This contrasts to the previous Ardern government which contracted out foreign affairs and defence to New Zealand First.

It’s time for a fresh start towards peace based on justice in the Middle East.