Freedom Campers congratulate Stuart Nash

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 13:58

Responsible Campers Association Incorporated, on behalf of responsible campers NZ wide, congratulate Stuart Nash on his appointment to Tourism Minister.

It has been a relief to have a Minister that is willing to consider the views of all campers appointed to this role, and one that is aware the Freedom Camping Act and freedom camping, is not all about the minority group in RV’s.

The focus of any Tourism Minister in these difficult times has to be in meeting the needs of all freedom campers and enacting policies that are inclusive not exclusive.

Programs, such as the often misrepresented Certified Self containment have no place in a fair and democratic society and need replaced by programs that work for all campers. Towns that seek to welcome only those in RV’s also have no place going forward.

The need to cater for all Freedom campers so the often reported ‘money saved on accommodation can be spent on the core needs of small towns etc- activities and attractions, helps to ensure survival for all during these difficult times.

Responsible Campers Association Incorporated looks forward to working alongside Stuart Nash to achieve fair responsible freedom camping for all families and outdoor recreation people.